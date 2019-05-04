Plane slides off runway into Florida river, 21 injured

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Miami Air International’s plane, carrying 136 people aboard from the U.S. outpost at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off a runway into a shallow river in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 3 while attempting to land at a military base there during a thunderstorm, Reuters reports.

21 people have been injured and were taken to hospital.

No fatalities are being reported.

All the injured are in good condition.

The plane, a chartered Boeing 737-800 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with 136 passengers and seven crew members, crashed into the St. Johns river at the end of the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville at about 9:40 p.m. local time.

