Governor of Ararat province considers business forums one of the best ways to boost economic cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. “My Step For Ararat Province” investment-business forum will contribute to the socio-economic development of the province, for which the existing great potential in various branches of the economy is a serious precondition, Governor of Ararat province Garik Sargsyan said in his opening remarks at the forum in Artashat town.

“Business forums are one of the best measures to boost the economic cooperation. They enable businessmen to get acquainted with the economy, economic conditions, investment opportunities of the province by establishing business ties in various areas. The creation of such platforms will contribute to the implementation process of the economic revolution in Armenia adopted by us. I am confident that this forum will contribute to the socio-economic development of the province, and the great potential existing in the province is a major precondition for that. Such initiatives serve as a platform for effective cooperation between businessmen and investors”, he said.

The Governor noted that industry and agriculture are one of the most important and essential sectors of the economy of the province. But he added that the province also has a huge potential in tourism and other directions.

“My Step For Ararat Province” investment-business forum has kicked off on May 4 in Ararat Group water company of Artashat town.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan