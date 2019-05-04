16 investment programs presented at “My Step For Ararat Province” forum

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. “My Step For Ararat Province” investment-business forum has kicked off on May 4 in Ararat Group water company of Artashat town.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Governor of Ararat province Garik Sargsyan deliver welcoming remarks.

During the event a film showing the opportunities and attractiveness of the province will be screened. The successful enterprises operating in the province will be presented.

The forum aims at attracting businessmen operating in Armenia and abroad to the development processes of the economy and communities of the province. Investment programs aimed at developing tourism, agriculture, industry and a number of other fields in the province will be introduced.

The event is attended by ministers and other high-ranking officials.

