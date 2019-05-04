LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-05-19

LONDON, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.36% to $1811.00, copper price down by 0.56% to $6180.50, lead price up by 1.23% to $1894.00, nickel price up by 0.53% to $12230.00, tin price down by 1.03% to $19250.00, zinc price up by 0.58% to $2761.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.