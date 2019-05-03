UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, Co-chair of Armenian-UAE intergovernmental commission Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh on May 3.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the guests, the PM highlighted the 1st session of the Armenia-UAE intergovernmental commission held on May 2, which is a good platform for discussing issues of development of interstate relations. Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia highlights cooperation with the UAE and the activation of economic relations. The rising tendencies in the sphere of tourism also speak about the positive dynamics of Armenia-UAE cooperation.

The Minister of State of the UAE thanked PM Pashinyan for the warm reception and expressed satisfaction over his visit to Armenia, the results of the discussions and agreements reached during the session of the intergovernmental commission. According to Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE is interested in the development of cooperation with Armenia and implementation of joint projects in various spheres.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the deepening of economic cooperation in different directions. The Prime Minister noted that the Government is implementing large-scale reforms aimed at improving the business environment, creating equal conditions for economic development and attracting foreign investments. From the perspective of further development of the Armenia-UAE economic relations, Nikol Pashinyan considered promising the cooperation in agriculture, tourism, IT, renewable energy, reservoir construction. The head of the government also noted that Armenia can become a bridge for UAE businessmen to the AEEU and third-country markets. In the context of deepening cooperation in the IT sphere, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the UAE companies will actively take part in the World Congress of Information Technologies to be held in Yerevan in October, 2019.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh noted that the spheres indicated by the Prime Minister of Armenia are of interest for the UAE as well and that his country is ready to expand partnership with Armenia in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the UAE State Minister also touched upon the steps to establish direct air communication, which will contribute not only to the development of tourism, but also to the volume of trade turnover. Both sides emphasized the importance of holding business forums and organization of high-level mutual visits.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE government for its balanced position on Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan