“Yerevan wine days” brings a lot of tourists 3rd year in a row

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. “Yerevan wine days” has kicked off in Yerevan organized by EventToura company.

“This is the 3rd year the event is held aimed at popularization of wine and wine tourism”, EventToura co-founder Nune Manukyan said, adding that the event is included in many tour packages. “Many tourist arrive just for this event”, Manukyan said, predicting that this year there will be many guests from Russia, Germany and France since they have focused on advertisement in those countries.

Natalia Nebova from Russia heard about the “Yerevan wine days” from one of her Armenian friends. “I know that it’s held every year. It happened so that we were on an excursion and came to participate also in the wine days”, she said, adding that she really likes Armenian wine very much.