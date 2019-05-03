Armenia, UAE establish firm bases for media cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the United Arab Emirates give new quality to the cooperation of information exchange. ARMENPRESS state news agency of Armenia and Emirates News Agency WAM signed a memorandum of cooperation on May 3.

The memorandum was signed upon the end of the 2-day session of Armenia-UAE intergovernmental commission. The document was signed by the Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan from the Armenian side and Ambassador of the UAE to Armenia Muhammad Isa al-Zaab. The signing ceremony took place at the foreign ministry of Armenia.

“Armenpress” news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created and later renamed into ARMENPRESS. Currently, it operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation,interviews and photo news. In November 2017 by the decision of the Government “Republic of Armenia – Respublika Armenia” and “Republic” news outlets merged with ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS publishes news in 5 languages – Armenian, Russian, English, Arabic and French.

“Armenpress” is a member to 4 international media organizations. The agency presents Armenia in CIS Information Council, Black Sea Association of National News Agencies, Council of national news agencies of Southeastern Europe and the Balkan countries (observer) and News Agencies World Congress. “Armenpress” chaired over the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies in 2014-2016, the sessions of which and the CIS Information Council were held in Yerevan in 2014.

“Armenpress” has signed agreements on bilateral partnership with over 20 leading news agencies nearly 1/3 of which have been signed during the last 5 years. TASS, Reuters, Xinhua, IRNA, MENA, BTA, AGERPRES, BELTA, Kazinform and many other media outlets with which information and photo exchange is conducted are among our partners.

In November 1976, the United Arab Emirates agreed to set up the Emirates News Agency, WAM, to communicate news and information about the nascent state. On 18th June, 1977, WAM began to fullfil its professional mandate by transmitting UAE news to the rest of the world, covering all aspects of its political, economic and social development.

This is in addition to the gathering and transmitting of all news and information related to the nation's representation abroad, and to its wide-ranging diplomatic and humanitarian missions, delegations and exhibitions, etc.. This work has been carried out over the years by an outstanding professional team which has been able to present a strong and accurate image of the UAE via WAM.

WAM is ever evolving, and has seen many significant accomplishments over the years which have resulted in its ability to share important news, photographs and video material concerning the state from a single source. The latest developments at WAM in terms of its embrace of various social media platforms are a valuable addition to its communication methods, enhancing the value of speed of transmission of its content to web-page visitors, app users and subscribers around the world.

Recently, UAE Ambassador awarded the Director of ARMENPRESS with letter of appreciation. “That letter of gratitude has been handed over to Mr. Aram Ananyan to appreciate his efforts for the cooperation with the Embassy in recent years. The agency deserves more”, he had said.

