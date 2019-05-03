Armenian President hosts Fraunhofer IPK delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the delegation of Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology (Fraunhofer IPK) led by Director for European Policy and Business Development Jens Günter, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The agreement on visiting Armenia has been reached last year in November during the Armenian President’s visit to the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany.

President Sarkissian said he is impressed with what he has seen in the Institute: “The whole concept of the Institute is quite interesting and progressive. It can be successfully applied in Armenia, and an interesting cooperation can be established”.

Jens Günter said they visited Armenia following President Armen Sarkissian’s call. He stated that they see a great potential for implementing various projects with Armenia in directions such as preservation of cultural heritage through digitization, renewable energy, import of artificial intelligence in various production sectors and etc.

“I hope your all meetings in Armenia will be concluded with practical steps and projects which we can implement together”, the Armenian President said, adding that Armenia and Germany can be good partners in new technologies and artificial intelligence.

