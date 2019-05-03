Multiple disarmed landmines, more than 25,000 square meters cleared: Armenian sappers in Syria

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian sappers in Syria have cleared 25,290 square meters of area from February 19th, the day the mission began, until May 2, the Armenian Center For Humanitarian De-Mining and Expertise – the governmental agency that dispatched the experts – said in an update.

The group also includes medics who have provided “hundreds” of locals with therapeutic and surgical medical treatment. “Clinical, bio-chemical and laboratory analyses have also been conducted”, it said.

During the period of operations the Armenian sappers have found and disarmed 13 anti-personnel landmines (PMN-2 and MON-50), 10 anti-tank mines (TM-62 and SB-80), 3 hand grenades (F1), IEDs and other devices.

“Armenian specialists continue the mission”, the agency said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan