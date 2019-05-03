Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives UAE State Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on May 3 received State Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Co-Chairman of the Armenia-UAE Intergovernmental Commission Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh and his delegation, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests in the Armenian Parliament, Speaker Mirzoyan congratulated on the launch of the first session of the Armenia-UAE Commission, stating that it’s a favorable platform for boosting the bilateral commercial cooperation, observing the two markets, making investments in different sectors and further expanding the partnership. The Speaker of Parliament highlighted the great potential existing in different fields of the Armenian-UAE relations, such as economy, IT, agriculture, energy, tourism, culture, science, education and etc.

The Speaker said Armenia views the UAE as an important hub to the Gulf region and in its turn can serve as a bridge to the markets of CIS and EAEU states.

“We highly value the warm relations existing between our countries and peoples and are ready to maximally develop and expand them”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

In the context of political dialogue he highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, especially the role of friendship groups. Mirzoyan informed that he has invited his UAE counterpart to visit Armenia to discuss wide range of issues of bilateral interest.

In turn the UAE State Minister thanked for the warm reception and stated that it’s a great honor for him to participate in the first session of the Armenian-UAE Intergovernmental Commission, and this platform is the proof of the great interest the UAE has for developing the relations with Armenia. On behalf of the UAE leadership the State Minister assured that they are ready to develop the bilateral mutual partnership in all directions, political, economic and humanitarian. Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh also highlighted the cooperation in various international platforms and expressed hope that it will be continuous. “Not only the governments, but also the two friendly peoples have a great will to further develop the relations, which is the guarantee for effective cooperation”, he said.

