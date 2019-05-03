High-profile int’l chess conference to be held at Armenian resort town Tsakhkadzor

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Chess experts from around the world will visit the Armenian resort town of Tsakhkadzor May 7-8 for an international conference organized by FIDE.

FIDE, Armenia’s Ministry of Education and Science, the Abovyan Armenian State Pedagogical University, jointly with the Chess Academic Research Institute and the Armenian Chess Academy are organizing the “Current State and Development Trends of Chess Education” conference with representatives from more than 20 countries expected to attend.

The upcoming seminar is already the third of its kind concerning the Chess in School project. The first conference was organized in 2014 in Yerevan.

On May 7, the School Chess Olympiad final round will take place in Tsakhkadzor’s Writers’ House hotel from 10:15.

At 11:00, the official opening ceremony of the conference will take place at the town’s Multi Rest House hotel.

Guests include FIDE Vice President Bachar Kouatly and Armenia’s Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan, among others.

Hungarian chess Grandmaster Judit Polgár will also attend the event.

