Armenian FM considers IT sector a foreign policy priority

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan met with the representatives of nearly 60 high technological companies of Armenian origin.

The meeting participants discussed topics relating to the export of high technology production to international markets, development of effective cooperation tools at the international platform, clarification of goals and sectors and the legal procedures for entering an nternational market.

FM Mnatsakanyan said the field of high technologies, the smart development system are one of the most important foreign policy priorities for them. “We have many opportunities to form platforms where our private sector can operate and use them to develop their capacities”, he said.

Minister Hakob Arshakyan stated that the construction of the engineering city will launch in 2019.

“The engineering city will enable to collect whole energy and abilities in one place and use all these. The companies will have an opportunity for close cooperation with each other and will be able to use the opportunities provided by the government”, Hakob Arshakyan said, adding that various countries are already solving large-scale problems with one another as a result of technological cooperation.

The minister noted that works must be done for attracting foreign markets because competitiveness is higher there.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan