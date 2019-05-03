EU’s next summit may take place in Brussels on May 28

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Leaders of the EU member states are likely to meet for a summit in Brussels on May 28 after the European Parliament election, officials said, Reuters reported.

The EU leaders will discuss their preferences for who will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.

Parliament, which will convene on July 2 after being elected on May 23-26, is pushing the European Council of national leaders to nominate Juncker’s successor from among the lead candidates of winning parties. But many national leaders are reluctant to accept this so-called Spitzenkandidat process.

European Council President Donald Tusk is likely to announce plans for the special summit during a gathering of leaders in Sibiu, Romania next week.

