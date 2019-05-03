Expert assesses effectively recent session of EAEU Inter-Governmental Council held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan says the recent session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council in Yerevan was effective in terms of the issues which were discussed and received solutions.

“At the moment two economic wars are underway inside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the two issues have been solved during the session of the Inter-Governmental Council. The first one is the sugar issue, which has been solved completely, and the second is the dairy issues, which, if not completely, but mostly has been regulated”, the expert told reporters.

Touching upon the issue of creating a single market of gas, oil and other energy supplies, as well as the issue of setting a single tariff for gas in the EAEU states, the political scientist said the member states of the Union are looking for mechanisms to solve this issue.

“Steps are being taken to find mechanisms for setting a single tariff of power supplies. This is a very serious issue, which may be discussed long”, he said.

The 17th session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council was held in Yerevan on April 30.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan