Swedish Migration Agency’s delegation observes Armenia as country of origin

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Migration Service of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan received the delegation of country of origin information department of the Swedish Migration Agency.

Armen Ghazaryan introduced the functions of the Service:

-asylum system

-refugee issue, in particular the issues of Armenians displaced from Azerbaijan and Syria, as well as the integration issues of newly recognized refugees

-functions relating to return, implementation of readmission agreements with the EU member states, as well as with Russia

-monitoring of migration situation

The delegation head stated that Sweden accepts many Armenians both on legal and irregular grounds, and interacts with most of them during the asylum process.

The delegation is in Armenia to collect facts, meet with the representatives of respective agencies in order to properly examine the asylum applications of Armenians in Sweden and objectively assess whether the facts mentioned by them are true or not.

