Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Ambassador Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on May 2 received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the current situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

Defense minister Tonoyan expressed his concerns to the Ambassador over the recent ceasefire violations as a result of which an Armenian soldier has been wounded.

In his turn Ambassador Kasprzyk introduced the upcoming agenda issues in the negotiation process to the Armenian defense minister.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan