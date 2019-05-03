Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Yerevan’s waste management operator again fined


YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s waste management operator Sanitek has been fined again, this time by nearly 26,000,000 drams, Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said.

“This is a consequence of violations and unfulfilled obligations that have been recorded in the waste collection sector of the capital”, he said on Facebook.

Sanitek has been fined already several times starting from summer of 2018.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




