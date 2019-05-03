President of Artsakh awards composer Tigran Mansouryan with “Gratitude” medal

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on May 3 had a meeting with composer Tigran Mansouryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues on the republic's culture sphere were discussed at the meeting.

In connection with Tigran Mansouryan's 80th birthday anniversary Bako Sahakyan handed in the "Gratitude" medal to the prominent composer acknowledging his contribution to the development of culture in Artsakh.

Artsakh Republic minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan, mayor of Stepanakert Souren Grigoryan, deputy mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan attended the meeting.

