President Sarkissian signs laws adopted by Parliament
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The laws concern ratifying the trade and economic cooperation agreement between EAEU and China, the agreement between the governments of Armenia and Argentina, making amendments and changes in the law on State Assistance to IT field, changes in the Tax Code and etc.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
