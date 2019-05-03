Tourist from Poland goes missing in Armenia, alerts embassy

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. A tourist from Poland has gone missing in Armenia, the Embassy of Poland said on Facebook.

Police told ARMENPRESS the missing person report was filed by the consul on May 2. Authorities said the tourist arrived to Armenia from Kutaysi, Georgia. The consul's report said the man's family have lost contact with him.

According to the embassy, Polish national Daniel Owczarek (pictured above) was last seen on May 1 upon leaving his hotel in Yerevan. The man checked-in at a hotel in downtown of the city around midnight April 30.

The embassy said the tourist has left his mobile phone in his hotel room. The embassy posted photos taken during the trip in Armenia depicting two other men, probably drivers, with the tourist, hoping that the picture might help in identifying the location.

“The characteristic feature of Daniel is that he is lame in his right leg. The Polish Embassy in Yerevan would highly appreciate, if you could contact the Embassy, should you have any information about the missing person by +374 91426885”, it said.

According to the embassy Owczarek stayed at the Nor Yerevan Hotel at Arami Street.

Police said they are investigating the report.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan