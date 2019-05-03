Yerevan cab drivers block downtown intersection, demand toll-free parking spaces

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. A group of cab drivers are staging a protest in downtown Yerevan by blocking the Koryun-Abovyan intersection near the Yerevan State Medical University. The drivers have blocked the road with their vehicles as police are trying to negotiate.

The cab drivers are demanding toll-free parking spaces in Yerevan. They claim they’ve visited the Traffic Police Department for discussions but the problem hasn’t been resolved.

One of the drivers even claimed that police had allowed them to park at a particular space until traffic signs would be installed, but they got fined anyway.

The men want their fines annulled and also allocated with special parking spots for cabs.

Police officers on the scene said the Head of the Traffic Police Department will personally arrive to negotiate.

