Armenia develops comprehensive law against animal abuse

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is planning to introduce laws to tackle cruelty against stray animals. Accountability will include criminal liability.

The Parliament of Armenia is developing a new bill on animal rights which will be put into circulation in around two months.

Ruling My Step faction MP Meri Galstyan, who serves in the committee of territorial administration, local self-governance, agriculture and environment affairs, told Hayastani Hanrapetutyun (Republic of Armenia) newspaper that the bill is under development at the task force of the committee that has been set up to deal with animal rights.

She said that the current law on fauna concerns exclusively wild animals, therefore stray animals are not covered.

The new law will define standards and requirements of responsible treatment of animals, as well as the circles of authorities of governmental supervision agencies.

“Particularly cruel treatment of animals will be ruled out,” she said.

The lawmaker says the bill will include types and categories as well the definition of “cruel treatment”.

In addition to governmental control, public supervision will be highly signified, she said.

They are also considering creating animal shelters.

By Lianna Sargsyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan