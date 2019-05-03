Armenian PM extends congratulations on World Press Freedom Day

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has extended congratulations on the World Press Freedom Day which is celebrated on May 3.

“Dear journalists, dear readers, dear televiewers and radio listeners, dear users of social networks,

I congratulate all of us on the World Press Freedom Day. The freedom of press is one of the most important values we have today in Armenia. And we should keep and develop this value.

Long live free press, long live free journalist”, the Armenian PM said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan