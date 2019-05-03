Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies aged 74

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, has died aged 74, BBC reported citing a statement by the actor’s family.

He passed away at his home in Texas on 30 April with his family by his side, the statement said.

The British-American actor played giant Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the original trilogy beginning in 1977 as well as later films until 2015.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars films, described Mayhew as "the gentlest of giants".

"A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile and a loyal friend who I loved dearly," Hamill tweeted.

The cause of death wasn’t reported.

