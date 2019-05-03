Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Former Miss Uruguay found dead in Mexico city hotel


YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Fatimih Davila Sosa, the winner of Miss Uruguay 2006, has been found dead in one of the hotels of the Mexico city, ABC News reports.

City prosecutors said a Uruguayan woman was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room.

Fatimih Davila Sosa has arrived in Mexico on April 23 for a supposed job interview.

Investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration