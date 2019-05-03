Former Miss Uruguay found dead in Mexico city hotel

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Fatimih Davila Sosa, the winner of Miss Uruguay 2006, has been found dead in one of the hotels of the Mexico city, ABC News reports.

City prosecutors said a Uruguayan woman was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room.

Fatimih Davila Sosa has arrived in Mexico on April 23 for a supposed job interview.

Investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

