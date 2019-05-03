‘Republicans and Democrats must come together for good of American people’ – Trump

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has called on the Republicans and Democrats to come together for the good of the American people.

“OK, so after two years of hard work and each party trying their best to make the other party look as bad as possible, it’s time to get back to business. The Mueller Report strongly stated that there was No Collusion with Russia (of course) and, in fact, they were rebuffed at every turn in attempts to gain access”, Trump said on Twitter. “But now Republicans and Democrats must come together for the good of the American people. No more costly and time consuming investigations. Lets do Immigration (Border), Infrastructure, much lower drug prices & much more - and do it now!”

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan