Half of EU has ratified Armenia CEPA with latest approval from Sweden

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Sweden’s Parliament, the Riksdag, has ratified the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the legislature of the country reported on its official website.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in turn reported that Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden Alexander Arzumanian was invited to the debates.

Lawmakers from six factions of the Swedish Parliament delivered remarks, approving the agreement.

After the debates the chair of the foreign relations committee invited the Armenian Ambassador to a brief meeting.

The Swedish Parliament ratified the Armenia-EU CEPA unanimously, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Other countries that have already ratified the Armenia-EU agreement are Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, United Kingdom, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany, Hungary, Finland and Armenia itself. As of now, the other 14 EU member states are yet to make the ratification, after which the deal will come into force in its entirety.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan