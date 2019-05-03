LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-05-19

LONDON, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1817.50, copper price down by 3.42% to $6215.00, lead price down by 4.57% to $1871.00, nickel price down by 2.29% to $12165.00, tin price down by 1.52% to $19450.00, zinc price down by 2.19% to $2745.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.