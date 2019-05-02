President of parliament urges opposition party leader Gagik Tsarukyan to provide clarifications over his speech at parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan made a post on his Facebook page , informing that he sends a letter to head of parliamentary faction of “Prosperous Armenia” Party Gagik Tsarukyan.

ARMENPRESS reports according to the letter, the April 19 speech of Gagik Tsarukyan at the parliament and the interviews following it have rose concerns and suspicions among other parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, as well as the broad public that Mr. Tsarukyan is engaged in business, while according to the Constitution of Armenia MPs are banned from being personally involved in any type of entrepreneurship.

“I think that you should present comprehensive clarifications of the issue”, Mirzoyan wrote.

