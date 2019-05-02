PM Pashinyan highly assesses effectiveness of projects implemented jointly with UN agencies

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the heads of UN agencies in Armenia headed by UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp.

Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the UN agencies in different directions and highly assessed the effectiveness of the projects jointly implemented in Armenia. PM Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Government has initiated an ambitious reform agenda and it’s necessary to combine it with the projects of the UN bodies.

Shombi Sharp welcomed the enthusiasm of the Government of Armenia, adding that the UN together with its bodies is ready to continue to closely cooperate with Armenian partners.

The representatives of the UN agencies presented to the PM details on their activities and cooperation with different bodies of the Government of Armenia.

Afterwards, the interlocutors discussed issues related to modernization of public administration, cooperation in agriculture, industry, healthcare, tourism, infrastructure, regional development and other spheres.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan