Armenian President receives UAE State Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation led by Minister of State to the United Arab Emirates, Co-chair of Armenian-UAE intergovernmental commission Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh on May 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, welcoming the guests, the President highlighted the 1st session of the intergovernmental commission and expressed confidence that all the agreements reached during his last visit to the UAE will be implemented. President Sarkissian expressed readiness to support the implementation of those projects.

Thanking for the meeting, the Minister of State of the UAE said that the meetings Armen Sarkissian held during his visit to the UAE have become guidance for him to hold discussions today in Armenia over various directions.

He informed that the 1st meetings of the Armenian-UAE intergovernmental commission have already taken place, during which some agreements over a number of important issues have been reached.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh said that they expect a closer cooperation in economy, education, culture, new technologies and other spheres. Noting that there are already success cases of UAE business in Armenia, the State Minister of the UAE highlighted their expansion and the involvement of the Armenian business in the market of the UAE.

