Artsakh’s President receives Chairman of Investigative Committee of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan on May 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, various issues related to the cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian states were discussed during the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic Prosecutor General Arthur Mosiyan, minister of justice Ararat Danielyan and head of the Police Igor Grigoryan.