PM's aide meets demonstrating food truck businessmen

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Food truck operators in Yerevan who were staging a demonstration outside the government headquarters today had a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Aide Nairi Sargsyan.

Union of Food Trucks chairman Aren Melikyan told reporters after the meeting that Sargsyan has vowed to brief the Prime Minister on the matter. “He promised to respond tonight or tomorrow at the latest”, Melikyan said.

He said they expect to be allowed to continue operations until the field gets regulated by law.

Current laws do not regulate the operations of food trucks, but recently the Yerevan City Hall decided to tackle the issue and even claimed that certain food trucks are obstructing traffic in the city. Power supply of the trucks were cut but the businessmen continued working by employing generators.

