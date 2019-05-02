Jailed General Manvel Grigoryan denied release on bail

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Former lawmaker and retired general Manvel Grigoryan’s request to be released on a 10 million dram bail has been denied by a Yerevan court today.

On May 2, the first hearing of Grigoryan’s trial took place.

Grigoryan is entitled to appeal the decision to a higher court within ten days.

Manvel Grigoryan, a former lawmaker, retired general and ex-leader of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union is charged with illegal possession of firearms, grand theft, extortion and tax evasion.

Grigoryan was arrested in June 2018 when authorities raided his compound and found huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as allegedly embezzled military supplies and donations. A private zoo and a large car collection was also found.

He was released from custody on a 25,000,000 dram bail on December 21, 2018. His release sparked outrage in his hometown of Etchmiatsin and in January 2019 he was again arrested.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan