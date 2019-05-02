New Armenian banknotes among top 5 at IACA international competition

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The 3rd generation Armenian banknotes have made it to the top 5 at the XIV International Competition of Best New Banknote or Series of Banknotes organized by IACA – International Association of Currency Affairs.

55 countries participated in the competition, the Central Bank said.

The finalists alongside the Armenian Central Bank are the Australian Reserve Bank, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Mexico and the Bank of Norway.

The competition is held annually since 2007.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan