Whereabouts of fugitive ex-minister remain unknown – Prosecutor General

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution has no information about the whereabouts of ex-Minister of Nature Protection Aram Harutyunyan (pictured above), who is wanted by Armenian authorities on bribery charges, Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan told reporters today.

“There is still no information about the location of Aram Harutyunyan, however we also don’t have official information whether or not he is abroad”, Davtyan said.

Aram Harutyunyan is a former Republican lawmaker and former Minister of Nature Protection who is charged with money laundering and bribery since December 2018.

