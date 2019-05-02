Prosecutor General’s Office sends report of Citizen’s Decision party relating to MP Tsarukyan to SIS

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office has sent the report of the Citizen’s Decision party relating to head of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the Parliament Gagik Tsarukyan to the Special Investigation Service (SIS), Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan told reporters in the Parliament.

“A report on crime has been presented. According to the criminal procedure code, there is a procedure for discussing the reports. We have been guided with this procedure and have sent the report to the Special Investigation Service”, he said, adding that examination will be carried out, and based on its results the preliminary investigative body will give a legal assessment.

Secretary of the executive body of the Citizen’s Decision party Suren Sahakyan has submitted an appeal to the Prosecutor General on April 29 requesting to launch a criminal persecution against MP Gagik Tsarukyan. Sahakyan demanded to suspend the lawmaker’s parliamentary activity.