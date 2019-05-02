Artsakh FM delivers remarks at Buenos Aires International Book Fair

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. On the last day of the visit to Argentina, the delegation of the Republic of Artsakh led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian participated in the 45th International Book Fair in Buenos Aires, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.

Among over forty countries participating in the famous international event Armenia was represented in a separate pavilion, the collection of which was replenished with books gifted by the Artsakh delegation. An event dedicated to the Republic of Armenia took place within the framework of the Fair, at which over 1,200 visitors were present.

Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian delivered a speech at the event. In particular, he noted the special love of book and reading by the people of Artsakh. Minister Mayilian expressed his gratitude to the representatives of the Armenian organizations of the Argentine Republic (IARA) and all those who had ensured the organization of the productive visit.