Parliament of Artsakh to convene extraordinary session

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan has signed a decision on May 2 on convening an extraordinary session of parliament on May 3, 11:00.

The parliament’s press service said it was President Bako Sahakyan who requested the session in order to present the bill on amending the 2019 state budget law.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan