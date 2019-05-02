Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

Government, Parliament to hold joint discussions to create law against animal abuse


YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting the Government of Armenia discussed the bill by the parliament’s opposition Prosperous Armenia party that proposed to criminalize animal abuse.

“Agreeing in terms of content, we believe the problem must be solved in a comprehensive manner,” Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the bill is acceptable in terms of its idea. “But the standards must be very specific, so that we don’t theoretically face a situation when for example someone has slaughtered lamb in their backyard for a birthday party and a criminal case is being launched”, he said.

 Zeynalyan responded by proposing to abstain from the bill and initiate joint discussions and create the law.

Pashinyan noted that there are numerous examples of animal abuse. He recalled how he witnessed a similar case at a correctional facility. “Sometimes animals are made targets at shooting ranges for fun, such cases are numerous,” he said.

