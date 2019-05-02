General Manvel Grigoryan’s trial begins

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The first court hearing of former MP, retired general Manvel Grigoryan and his wife has commenced at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction courthouse on May 2.

Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan is prediding over the trial.

Nazik Amiryan, the general’s wife, is at the courthouse. However, Grigoryan is at a civilian hospital undergoing treatment.

Manvel Grigoryan, a former lawmaker, retired general and ex-leader of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union is charged with illegal possession of firearms, grand theft, extortion and tax evasion.

Grigoryan was arrested in June 2018 when authorities raided his compound and found huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as allegedly embezzled military supplies and donations. A private zoo and a large car collection was also found.

He was released from custody on a 25,000,000 dram bail on December 21, 2018. His release sparked outrage in his hometown of Etchmiatsin and in January 2019 he was again arrested.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan