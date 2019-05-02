Cabinet rejects opposition MP’s proposal on holding plenary sessions of parliament in provinces twice a year

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia rejected a bill proposed by the Parliament’s opposition Prosperous Armenia faction MP Sergey Bagratyan that sought to hold parliamentary plenary sessions in provinces twice a year.

“We believe there is a problem here because ensuring this entire process is related with great expenses and difficulties”, Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan said at the Cabinet meeting. However, he noted that the parliament can anyway hold the sessions in the provinces if such necessity will exist, but he said that stipulating it by law is excessive and can threaten the safety of lawmakers.

PM Nikol Pashinyan responded by saying that parliamentary committees can hold outgoing sessions whenever they want, but plenary sessions requires great spending.

He noted the practice of Georgia that relocated the parliament seat from Tbilisi to Kutaysi. He said during his tenure as MP he talked to Georgian counterparts who were saying that the decision has not justified itself and caused difficulties.

