New brandy, wine factory to be established in Armenian village with governmental support

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia granted a three-year VAT payment delay for the Manukyan Brandy Factory, a company that is planning to produce brandy, wine and fruit vodka in a new and modern factory to be established in Balahovit, a village in Kotayk Province.

The production phase will start in 2020.

The company will make nearly 2,8 billion drams in investments.

