New brandy, wine factory to be established in Armenian village with governmental support
YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia granted a three-year VAT payment delay for the Manukyan Brandy Factory, a company that is planning to produce brandy, wine and fruit vodka in a new and modern factory to be established in Balahovit, a village in Kotayk Province.
The production phase will start in 2020.
The company will make nearly 2,8 billion drams in investments.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:46 Parliament of Artsakh to convene extraordinary session
- 13:45 Artsakh FM delivers remarks at Buenos Aires International Book Fair
- 13:00 Government, Parliament to hold joint discussions to create law against animal abuse
- 12:31 General Manvel Grigoryan’s trial begins
- 12:29 Cabinet rejects opposition MP’s proposal on holding plenary sessions of parliament in provinces twice a year
- 12:10 New brandy, wine factory to be established in Armenian village with governmental support
- 11:53 Lowest murder rate in 40 years recorded in Armenia in 2018
- 11:48 Government receives reports of employment discrimination in labor market, says PM
- 11:23 Food truck operators stage protest in Yerevan demanding business permit
- 10:33 “The Future of High Tech in Armenia” panel presentation held at Netflix headquarters in California
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-05-19
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 01-05-19
- 08:41 Oil Prices Up - 01-05-19
- 08:40 US stocks down - 01-05-19
- 08:35 European Stocks - 01-05-19
- 05.01-17:58 Armenian President congratulates Naruhito on becoming Emperor of Japan
- 05.01-17:12 PM Nikol Pashinyan attends Labor Day concert
- 05.01-15:43 Minister of Labor and Social Affairs vows upcoming legislative initiatives towards equal employment opportunities
- 05.01-14:16 Yerevan’s finest apprehend murder suspect hours after stabbing
- 05.01-12:44 Soldier undergoes successful surgery following Azerbaijani cross-border shooting
- 05.01-12:43 Artsakh’s FM holds meetings at Parliament of Argentina
- 05.01-12:30 ‘Armenian people always stood out with work and diligence’ – PM’s Labor Day address
- 05.01-11:35 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
- 05.01-11:26 Armenian police bust Yerevan-based cybercrime syndicate targeting U.S. users via tech support scam
- 05.01-11:15 Ambassador briefs Lithuanian Minister of Justice on ongoing reforms in Armenia
- 05.01-11:04 Armenia, Georgia discuss energy issues
- 05.01-11:02 Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy chairs La Francophonie regular diplomatic session in Rome
- 05.01-10:54 European Stocks - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:53 Artsakh’s President congratulates citizens on Labor Day
- 05.01-10:53 US stocks - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:50 Oil Prices Down - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:46 President Sarkissian congratulates Armenians on Labor Day
- 04.30-21:10 Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits TUMO center
17:05, 04.25.2019
Viewed 4051 times Pashinyan slams Erdogan for “extreme hate speech”, “insult to Armenian people and humanity” over April 24 remarks
00:08, 04.27.2019
Viewed 2362 times Parliament of Portugal recognizes Armenian Genocide
18:09, 04.26.2019
Viewed 1625 times Garo Paylan makes inquiry to Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay over documents on Armenian Genocide kept at Turkey's State Archive
13:47, 04.25.2019
Viewed 1493 times France is going to contribute to recognition of Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity - PM Édouard Philippe
13:03, 04.27.2019
Viewed 1426 times Sri Lanka bombings: 15 killed in explosion during raid on suspected hideout