Government receives reports of employment discrimination in labor market, says PM

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. During the May 2 Cabinet meeting the Government rejected a bill on amending the law on Labor Code because the proposed change is already regulated by legislation.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said the bill envisaged amending Article 94 with a clause that age cannot be a reason for rejecting employment; however she said that the proposal is not in line with the content and regulations of the article. “The Government suggests leaving the article in question unchanged”, she said.

“So it turns out our Constitution has a very clear article banning discrimination, but we are getting various alarms that different manifestations of discrimination are taking place in the labor market”, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan