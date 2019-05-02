Food truck operators stage protest in Yerevan demanding business permit

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Food truck owners in Yerevan are staging a minor demonstration outside the Government headquarters. The protesters say they want a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Aren Melikyan, chairman of the Union of Food Trucks told reporters that they want their area of activities to be regulated by law, and until then they want to freely operate.

He said that power supply to all the trucks in the city has been shut down. Melikyan said they’ve discussed the problem with the Yerevan City Council also.

Melikyan said they expect the Prime Minister to allow the issuance of permits to all food trucks.

“Then when the law will be passed the City Council will define the regulations and then only it will be clear which truck will remain and which will not,” he said.

Melikyan added that right now the food trucks are operating through power generators.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan