“The Future of High Tech in Armenia” panel presentation held at Netflix headquarters in California

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Silicon Valley Chapter organized a panel presentation titled “The Future of High Tech in Armenia” at the Kabuki Theater inside Netflix’s headquarters in Los Gatos, California, USA, Asbarez reported.

Senior Software Engineer at Netflix Vache Shirikian delivered opening remarks at the event. “I hope that you will all leave this event with a renewed hope and a deeper understanding of the current progress and the future of High Tech in Armenia,” Asbarez quoted Shirikian as saying.

The panel discussion was meant to be an open dialogue in the Armenian Community of the Silicon Valley.

The panel was moderated by Aline DerAlexanian Barsoumian, the Assistant Director of Development at the American University of Armenia,

“Armenia has been a high tech hub since before the fall of the Iron Curtain. The idea for this event came to our committee naturally. We live in the Silicon Valley and Armenia is in the midst of a high tech revolution. We aim to bridge the 2 worlds on this platform this evening,” said Aline.

The purpose of this event was to bridge the 2 worlds: Silicon Valley and Yerevan and discuss what role education, law, and entrepreneurship play in securing a better future in Armenia in the High Tech sphere.

