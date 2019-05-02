LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-05-19

LONDON, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.70% to $1817.50, copper price up by 0.74% to $6435.00, lead price up by 1.21% to $1960.50, nickel price up by 0.81% to $12450.00, tin price down by 0.63% to $19750.00, zinc price up by 1.24% to $2806.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.