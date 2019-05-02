LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-05-19
LONDON, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.70% to $1817.50, copper price up by 0.74% to $6435.00, lead price up by 1.21% to $1960.50, nickel price up by 0.81% to $12450.00, tin price down by 0.63% to $19750.00, zinc price up by 1.24% to $2806.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 11:23 Food truck operators stage protest in Yerevan demanding business permit
- 10:33 “The Future of High Tech in Armenia” panel presentation held at Netflix headquarters in California
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-05-19
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 01-05-19
- 08:41 Oil Prices Up - 01-05-19
- 08:40 US stocks down - 01-05-19
- 08:35 European Stocks - 01-05-19
- 05.01-17:58 Armenian President congratulates Naruhito on becoming Emperor of Japan
- 05.01-17:12 PM Nikol Pashinyan attends Labor Day concert
- 05.01-15:43 Minister of Labor and Social Affairs vows upcoming legislative initiatives towards equal employment opportunities
- 05.01-14:16 Yerevan’s finest apprehend murder suspect hours after stabbing
- 05.01-12:44 Soldier undergoes successful surgery following Azerbaijani cross-border shooting
- 05.01-12:43 Artsakh’s FM holds meetings at Parliament of Argentina
- 05.01-12:30 ‘Armenian people always stood out with work and diligence’ – PM’s Labor Day address
- 05.01-11:35 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
- 05.01-11:26 Armenian police bust Yerevan-based cybercrime syndicate targeting U.S. users via tech support scam
- 05.01-11:15 Ambassador briefs Lithuanian Minister of Justice on ongoing reforms in Armenia
- 05.01-11:04 Armenia, Georgia discuss energy issues
- 05.01-11:02 Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy chairs La Francophonie regular diplomatic session in Rome
- 05.01-10:54 European Stocks - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:53 Artsakh’s President congratulates citizens on Labor Day
- 05.01-10:53 US stocks - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:50 Oil Prices Down - 30-04-19
- 05.01-10:46 President Sarkissian congratulates Armenians on Labor Day
- 04.30-21:10 Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits TUMO center
- 04.30-19:46 European Union launches EU4Climate project in Armenia worth 857 thousand Euro
- 04.30-18:14 Armenian servicemen injured by Azerbaijani fire taken to Yerevan
- 04.30-17:21 President of Artsakh receives delegation of Armenian General Athletic Union
- 04.30-17:07 50 workplaces, 340 beneficiaries: EU, Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and IDeA sum up project in Tavush province
- 04.30-16:56 President of Artsakh visits construction sites of a number of residential buildings in Stepanakert
- 04.30-16:19 Different format discussions underway over development of single market for energy carriers within EEU, says PM Pashinyan
- 04.30-16:17 PMs’ political will necessary for overcoming barriers and restrictions existing in EAEU – EEC Board Chairman
- 04.30-15:48 Armenia will be delighted to host heads of EAEU states in October 2019
17:05, 04.25.2019
Viewed 4040 times Pashinyan slams Erdogan for “extreme hate speech”, “insult to Armenian people and humanity” over April 24 remarks
00:08, 04.27.2019
Viewed 2344 times Parliament of Portugal recognizes Armenian Genocide
18:09, 04.26.2019
Viewed 1615 times Garo Paylan makes inquiry to Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay over documents on Armenian Genocide kept at Turkey's State Archive
13:47, 04.25.2019
Viewed 1479 times France is going to contribute to recognition of Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity - PM Édouard Philippe
13:03, 04.27.2019
Viewed 1410 times Sri Lanka bombings: 15 killed in explosion during raid on suspected hideout