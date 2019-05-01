Armenian President congratulates Naruhito on becoming Emperor of Japan

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory telegram to His Majesty Naruhito on becoming Emperor of Japan.

Sarkissian expressed conviction that the new Reiwa period’s name and meaning will inspire everyone to unite for universal values and a common future.

President Sarkissian wished good health and happiness to the Emperor and the Imperial family, and peace and welfare to the good people of Japan.

Naruhito succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne on 1 May 2019, following the abdication of his father, Akihito, at the end of 30 April 2019, beginning the Reiwa period.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan