PM Nikol Pashinyan attends Labor Day concert
YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, together with his spouse Anna Hakobyan and daughters attended today a concert organized by Grand Holding on the occasion of Labor Day at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.
Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and his wife were also in attendance.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:58 Armenian President congratulates Naruhito on becoming Emperor of Japan
- 17:12 PM Nikol Pashinyan attends Labor Day concert
- 15:43 Minister of Labor and Social Affairs vows upcoming legislative initiatives towards equal employment opportunities
- 14:16 Yerevan’s finest apprehend murder suspect hours after stabbing
- 12:44 Soldier undergoes successful surgery following Azerbaijani cross-border shooting
- 12:43 Artsakh’s FM holds meetings at Parliament of Argentina
- 12:30 ‘Armenian people always stood out with work and diligence’ – PM’s Labor Day address
- 11:35 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
- 11:26 Armenian police bust Yerevan-based cybercrime syndicate targeting U.S. users via tech support scam
- 11:15 Ambassador briefs Lithuanian Minister of Justice on ongoing reforms in Armenia
- 11:04 Armenia, Georgia discuss energy issues
- 11:02 Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy chairs La Francophonie regular diplomatic session in Rome
- 10:54 European Stocks - 30-04-19
- 10:53 Artsakh’s President congratulates citizens on Labor Day
- 10:53 US stocks - 30-04-19
- 10:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-19
- 10:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-04-19
- 10:50 Oil Prices Down - 30-04-19
- 10:46 President Sarkissian congratulates Armenians on Labor Day
- 04.30-21:10 Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits TUMO center
- 04.30-19:46 European Union launches EU4Climate project in Armenia worth 857 thousand Euro
- 04.30-18:14 Armenian servicemen injured by Azerbaijani fire taken to Yerevan
- 04.30-17:21 President of Artsakh receives delegation of Armenian General Athletic Union
- 04.30-17:07 50 workplaces, 340 beneficiaries: EU, Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and IDeA sum up project in Tavush province
- 04.30-16:56 President of Artsakh visits construction sites of a number of residential buildings in Stepanakert
- 04.30-16:19 Different format discussions underway over development of single market for energy carriers within EEU, says PM Pashinyan
- 04.30-16:17 PMs’ political will necessary for overcoming barriers and restrictions existing in EAEU – EEC Board Chairman
- 04.30-15:48 Armenia will be delighted to host heads of EAEU states in October 2019
- 04.30-15:46 UPDATED:Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province
- 04.30-15:16 “We should never forget the victims of Armenian Genocide” – Czech lawmaker
- 04.30-15:15 EEU Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan approves decisions over agenda topics
- 04.30-15:06 Armenian Speaker of Parliament thanks Portuguese counterpart, lawmakers for recognition of genocide
- 04.30-14:59 Next session of EEU Inter-Governmental Council to take place August 9 in Kyrgyzstan
- 04.30-14:37 Armenian PM attaches importance to complete utilization of domestic tourism potential within EEU
- 04.30-14:34 Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate unchanged
17:05, 04.25.2019
Viewed 3993 times Pashinyan slams Erdogan for “extreme hate speech”, “insult to Armenian people and humanity” over April 24 remarks
00:08, 04.27.2019
Viewed 2279 times Parliament of Portugal recognizes Armenian Genocide
17:17, 04.24.2019
Viewed 1888 times “We commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century” – US President Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
11:00, 04.24.2019
Viewed 1773 times Nicolas Aznavour calls on to come to Armenia and make the country more prosperous
16:02, 04.24.2019
Viewed 1642 times Century later, Armenian Genocide survivor among visitors at Yerevan memorial