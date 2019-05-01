PM Nikol Pashinyan attends Labor Day concert

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, together with his spouse Anna Hakobyan and daughters attended today a concert organized by Grand Holding on the occasion of Labor Day at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and his wife were also in attendance.

