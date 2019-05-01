Minister of Labor and Social Affairs vows upcoming legislative initiatives towards equal employment opportunities

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan congratulated Armenian citizens on Labor Day and took the opportunity to speak about the ministry’s upcoming plans and projects.

“I know that numerous people in Armenia have the need for equal opportunities in labor rights protection, dignified wage and employment. The solution of these issues is in our agenda. For us, May will be a month for launching programs, public discussions on labor rights and resulting development of legislative proposals”, she said on Facebook.

She said the development of capabilities of people, creation of safe environment and raising awareness on rights will be under special focus. Batoyan said the ministry attached importance to increasing the role of unions.

“I believe that work must become not only the means for dignified living in Armenia, but also an opportunity of self-expression, development and free and happy life”, she said.

